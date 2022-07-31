Opinion: Spense Havlick: July is a time to remember

Unexplainably in recent weeks, a flood of memories has come to me. Has that by chance happened to you?

The month of July comes with some downtime for many folks with vacation, school recess, sweltering heat often called the “Dog Days of Summer.” Perhaps for others, this is a pause between COVID boosters, a chance to unwind to hear the Bands on the Bricks or a concert at Chautauqua, or a chance to hike in Boulder’s mountain parks.

Some of my vivid memories of past Julys include riding bikes decorated with red, white and blue crepe paper in Green Bay’s Fourth of July parades, cutting lawns, delivering newspapers, working in a cheese factory, enjoying camping trips, and just hanging out with friends.

Even farther back during the “dog days” my uncle in Washington, D.C., sent me a train ticket to travel to the nation’s capitol (by myself) as a special treat. The memory maker for that trip was to get an autograph from my Wisconsin Senator, Joseph McCarthy. As a twelve-year-old, I had no idea what a legacy he would have.

During World War II there were scarcities. We had a “victory garden” to help supplement family meals. Milkweed pods with their parachute seeds were ready for collection in July and we gathered them for use in airmen’s life jackets. I vaguely remember monthly coupons that limited us to small allocations of gasoline (3 to 4 gallons per week), and coupons for coffee, sugar, meat and cheese.

July has some extra happy memories especially one when everyone was waving small American flags on Syntagma Square in downtown Athens, Greece. As we approached the huge crowd, we were told it was to celebrate the first landing of humans on the Moon (the Apollo crew of Armstrong and Aldrin). It was July 20, 1969.

As the days begin to get shorter, thoughts of long-forgotten memories drift back about simple pleasures like perch fishing on Lake Michigan, scout camp, fireworks in the park, ice cream socials and BBQs. July was my dad’s only two-week vacation time. It was a time for adventure but also to be lazy and to take a rest.

Somehow July has always seemed the best month of the year for Canadian canoe trips, backpacking in Colorado, searching for wildflowers in alpine meadows, or enjoying picnics at Chautauqua as we listened to the midsummer concerts. Are you with me?

In the years ahead, I wonder what memories will stand out when one considers all the potentially historic events that have happened in July 2022? Will it be a month where the reverberations of the reversal of Roe v. Wade (July 15) become manifest, or new surges of COVID variants, or the extraordinary realities of climate change witnessed in droughts, wildfires and rapidly melting glaciers? Or will a memory for you be the national coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings regarding the U.S. Capitol riots and the unprecedented behavior of the previous president?

On a brighter note, hopefully you will have a July remembrance such as a wedding, a reunion, the reconnection with an old friend, a special birth, or an inspiration for a new song, a new enterprise, a new hobby, or the marking of a new milestone.

Perhaps what July might have given us was simply a midyear pause to reflect, remember and rest. If we don’t appreciate this midyear time we might be missing a special memory maker.

“Rest is not idleness, and to be sometimes on the grass under the trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” John Lubbock (1834-1913).

