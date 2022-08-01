Stowaway marmot returned to Aspen from Toronto

Last week, pigs flew, at least one whistle pig did.

A family that had been camping in Aspen at the end of May discovered the yellow-bellied marmot in their camper once they were already back home in Toronto, Canada.

The marmot stowed away under the camper for the whole five days that it took the family to drive from Aspen to Toronto, a distance of about 1,432 miles.

The family brought her to the Toronto Wildlife Centre which connected with the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Pauline Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Colorado.

These marmots are pretty common in higher altitudes, and can be found in Canada but not Toronto. Upon discovering that this species is not endemic to the Toronto area, wildlife experts began planning for her trip home.

It took two months to get approval and organize the transport of the marmot. Several organizations were involved in the rescue, including the Toronto Wildlife Center which had to get approval from Colorado Parks and Wildlife as well as United States Fish and Wildlife.

These organizations worked together to ensure that the marmot didn’t get any diseases, and that it would be safe for the Aspen marmot population for her to return.

After dodging obstacles such as permits and passage, the marmot was finally put on a flight back to the United States. Canada has regulations around transporting animals during the summer heat, but the marmot was able to hitch a ride on a Delta cargo flight through Detroit.

She landed in Denver at 10 a.m. on July 22nd and had an hour’s drive back to Aspen.

Employees from Pauline Schneegas met with Greenwood Wildlife to pick up the marmot and hold her overnight while she recovered from the trip. The following morning she was released back into her original range.

Mysti Tatro, the community relations coordinator for Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said that hitchhiking marmots are not uncommon.

“As far as our records go back, we have had 23 marmots stowing away in vehicles since 2008,” Tatro said.

Marmots, or whistle pigs as they have affectionately been nicknamed due to their whistle-like call, are known for hiding away near warm car engines, Tatro said. She advised anyone camping in higher altitudes to check in and around their vehicles before leaving, especially under hoods and in wheel wells.

“It was very cool to watch all of these organizations come together and collaborate to get this marmot home,” said Tessa Parrish, a licensed rehabilitator from Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.