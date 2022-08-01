 Skip to content

Two Boulder City Council members announce run…

Monday, August 1st 2022

Two Boulder City Council members announce run for House District 10 after Rep. Edie Hooton withdraws

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, left; and City Councilmember Junie Joseph (Courtesy)
Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett and Councilmember Junie Joseph plan to run for House District 10 after incumbent Rep. Edie Hooton announced her withdrawal from the race.

Edie Hooton
Edie Hooton

Brockett and Joseph announced their intention to campaign for the seat on social media following Hooton’s announcement on Saturday.

According to a news release from Hooton’s team, a vacancy committee will select her replacement for the general election ballot. The replacement must be chosen by at least Sept. 2 and all ballot information must be delivered to the Secretary of State by Sept. 9.

Hooton has served almost three full two-year terms in the state Legislature after being elected in 2016.

“This was a tough decision, but I felt withdrawing was the right move for my family and me,” Hooton stated in the release. “The job of State Representative is hard work and all-consuming, doubly so during the legislative session. I’ve absolutely treasured the experience of serving the people of House District 10 and the people of Colorado, but I also want to spend more time with my husband, son, and daughter. I believe a number of talented people will run for this position, and I’m confident Boulder will be well-represented by whoever wins.”

This is a developing story.

Deborah Swearingen

