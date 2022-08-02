 Skip to content

Aerospace company Solstar opens Boulder office

Tuesday, August 2nd 2022

Aerospace company Solstar opens Boulder office

Solstar Space Co. has opened a Boulder office at at 1445 Pearl St. (Solstar Space/Courtesy photo)
Solstar Space Co., a New Mexico-based company that makes persistent in-orbit communications available, has opened a Boulder office and has added Casey Hoffman to the staff as technical program manager.

The new office is at 1445 Pearl St.

Casey Hoffman (Courtesy photo)
Persistent communications are those systems that store the message at each node along the way until the recipient is ready to receive it. The company provides “an internet connection between spacecraft and payload managers, satellite operators, and enables orbital and suborbital communications for crewed missions,” according to its website.

Hoffman has worked with both crewed and uncrewed space flight operations for projects that include the NASA space shuttle program, Ares I-X, Dream Chaser, James Webb Space Telescope and more.

“With the extensive spaceflight systems engineering experience Ms. Hoffman brings to Solstar’s technical team, she will play a crucial role in the development of our wireless access points for NASA’s Lunar Gateway HALO Module we are working on in conjunction with Northrop Grumman,” Brian Barnett, CEO and founder of Solstar, said in a written statement. Hoffman will be based in the Boulder office.

Brian Barnett, CEO and founder of Solstar Space Co. (Courtesy photo)
“I am thrilled to be joining the Solstar team at this exciting stage of the company’s growth and development. This role is the perfect continuation of my space industry engineering career. As the company’s technical program manager, I will work on ensuring Solstar’s wireless access points provide reliable connectivity for NASA’s crew and the devices used aboard the HALO module,” Hoffman said. “Having worked with many of the organizations Solstar partners and provides solutions for including NASA, Northrop Grumman, and others, I look forward to playing an important role in the future of space-based communications,” she said.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

