 Skip to content

Latest Headlines |
CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT

91°F
Tuesday, August 2nd 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines |
CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT

Colorado head coach JR Payne talks with her players during the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament first round game against Creighton on March 19, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matt Kamph/University of Colorado)
Colorado head coach JR Payne talks with her players during the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament first round game against Creighton on March 19, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matt Kamph/University of Colorado)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team field that will make up the 28th Preseason WNIT.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffaloes will be joined by Jackson State, Louisiana and Texas Tech. This year’s event will be held from Nov. 12-20, with all teams playing a three-game round robin. CU’s first tournament game will be on Nov. 12 when Jackson State visits the CU Events Center.

New NCAA scheduling protocols have taken the fourth game away from the historical 16-team format of the Preseason WNIT. An all-tournament team will be selected, but no event championship will be awarded.

Texas Tech will host all four teams in Lubbock from Nov. 15-16. The Buffs will take on Louisiana (Nov. 15) and Texas Tech (Nov. 16). CU last played Louisiana in the 2021 WNIT. Colorado and Texas Tech haven’t met since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 after the conclusion of the 2010-11 season.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Latest Headlines

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Expert On Southeast Denver Real Estate

    Fred Smith is the expert on Southeast Denver real estate. He has lived in these neighborhoods for over 50 years....
  2. A Positive, Balanced Approach To Aging

    Cozy Country Care’s mission is to change the way older adults age. They provide quality care that enables them to...
  3. Hot Dog! It’s Your Butcher, Frank

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Who Said Real Estate Was Easy?

    Who said real estate was easy? It must have been a Patrick Dolan client. Patrick’s goal is to educate clients...
  5. Small Business Banking Services In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank in Wiggins provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...