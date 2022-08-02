CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT

The Colorado women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team field that will make up the 28th Preseason WNIT.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffaloes will be joined by Jackson State, Louisiana and Texas Tech. This year’s event will be held from Nov. 12-20, with all teams playing a three-game round robin. CU’s first tournament game will be on Nov. 12 when Jackson State visits the CU Events Center.

New NCAA scheduling protocols have taken the fourth game away from the historical 16-team format of the Preseason WNIT. An all-tournament team will be selected, but no event championship will be awarded.

Texas Tech will host all four teams in Lubbock from Nov. 15-16. The Buffs will take on Louisiana (Nov. 15) and Texas Tech (Nov. 16). CU last played Louisiana in the 2021 WNIT. Colorado and Texas Tech haven’t met since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 after the conclusion of the 2010-11 season.

Game times will be announced at a later date.