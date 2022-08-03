CU Buffs notes: Leaner Casey Roddick aiming for big season

For the first time since coming to Colorado as a freshman in 2018, Casey Roddick actually talked about wanting to gain weight.

The Buffaloes’ returning starter at right guard, Roddick has reshaped his body since coming to Boulder four years ago, and the 6-foot-4 junior is proud of his lean, 303-pound frame.

“I feel great,” he said. “This is the best I’ve felt coming off an offseason since almost high school. I’m down in weight, I’m ready to go. I feel physically up to the standard where I hold myself at. I think that this is going to be a great season in terms of that.

“My goal is to get 310, 312 by the end of the camp. But at 303 pounds, you can move anybody around with the mindset that you have.”

Coming out of St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, Calif., Roddick reported to CU as a freshmen weighing in at 386.7 pounds. He has slowly dropped weight over time but was 315-320 as recently as the spring.

Director of football sports performance Shannon Turley, assistant Scott Sacuskie and CU’s staff have helped Roddick drop weight while not losing strength.

“I think that in terms of an athlete, it’s every quality that I had when I was 250 pounds in high school or before that has been plus 10,” Roddick said. “To lose weight but maintain the power, that was a big emphasis when I was speaking with coach Turley before the offseason. … (Turley) and coach Sacuskie have done a great job in terms of where I’m at with my weight and also where I’m at with my strength.”

Roddick is hoping for a better season as an individual and offensive line group but, as a bonus, his weight loss has helped him feel much better in general.

“My joints feel great. Everything feels great,” he said. “I feel in a better mindset and a clear head. So I think that’s definitely something I look forward to.”

Line confidence

Roddick said the entire offensive line group has been motivated this offseason after the group struggled in 2021. Led by new line coach Kyle DeVan, there is a renewed focus for the group.

“I think that what we’re focused on mainly is obviously taking care of the quarterbacks to an extreme level, but also knowing that each game is (determined by) how we play up front. Knowing that mentality going in every practice has been important for us in our mindset.”

Roddick, right tackle Frank Fillip and left tackle Jake Wiley are returning starters. The Buffs also have veterans Tommy Brown, Noah Fenske and Austin Johnson competing and acting like leaders, Roddick said.

“There’s a new culture, there’s a new identity being brought by coach DeVan and I think that his mentality and his work ethic has been exemplified through all of us,” Roddick said.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford said it’s too early in camp to evaluate the line because the Buffs haven’t had pads on through the first two days, but he sees a different group.

“I see a totally different level of confidence in that group since January,” Sanford said. “You can tell they are what you want in an offensive line group. They are extremely tightly knit. So, it is fun to just watch how that translates into just better play on the field, better communication on the field.”

Ready to compete

Maddox Kopp spent just one season at Houston before deciding he wanted a change. Now in his first season at Colorado, the redshirt freshman quarterback is excited about competing for a role with the Buffaloes.

“It’s a competition through and through,” he said. “I’m going out to practice every day and doing my best, whatever that may be. So it’s been a great competition through the spring and kind of just continuing to do that (this month). We all elevate each other, so that’s been really good, having them push me and I’m pushing them.”

Although Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout are the main competitors for the starting job, Kopp is competing for a top backup spot. He’s also enjoy a change of scenery and the Buffs’ new offense.

“I love Boulder, I love the coaching staff,” he said. “It’s a lot of people with a lot of support, so, it’s been great.

“I love the offense. It flows, it rolls; there’s a lot of things to it. It’s a lot on us as quarterbacks, but I want that. I want to be in control. I want to have the ball in my hands. It’s been great so far.”

Notable

The Buffs will have their third practice of camp on Thursday. … Sanford said the playbook is “literally, 100 percent new” from last year and said the base offense has been installed. “Now it’s about window dressing,” he said. “I think we have built in it in a way that allows us to not be not predictable, and that’s key.” … Sanford said receiver Daniel Arias emerged in the spring and is now “almost taking a stranglehold on being a (key) guy.”