Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42

By Katharine Speer Rosenthal

Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.

When someone knocks on America’s door at our southern border, one of the options available to them is to ask for help. Asking for asylum is a difficult process. Government officials — strangers — ask questions about abuse, assault and the reasons you fled, to determine whether there is truth to the story. If there is not, the person is turned back. If there is, there is another stranger asking questions, another set of documents to provide, another arduous recounting of what happened. But every human being has the legal and moral right to come to the border, to knock on our door and to ask for this help.

But since the pandemic, a policy called “Title 42” has used public health fears to turn back many people at the border, never giving them the chance to ask for help. The policy is based on fear, not reality. The Centers for Disease Control repeatedly argued against Title 42 at the time it was instituted. Sadly, some Coloradan politicians are taking to the national stage to try and capitalize and want to make use of Title 42 a permanent border expulsion measure, arguing that removing this policy will overwhelm the border.

But here’s the thing: Because Title 42 is in place, people are immediately turned away. And because there is nothing stopping people turned away under Title 42 from trying again, they do. They are desperate and want to ask for help. So they keep trying until they are finally able to ask for help. So now, 1 in 3 people picked up by Border Patrol has tried before. This is wasting the Border Patrol’s time and taxpayer dollars, and it’s only getting worse. Using Title 42 is kicking the can down the road without even beginning to actually solve any problem.

You know who is good at solving problems? Coloradans. When we see people facing difficult times, like after the fires, we listen when they ask for help, and then we take action. We collect donations, we babysit, we re-build houses. Title 42 prevents people from even asking for help when they are scared and vulnerable. That undermines one of the values that is integral to our community. We need to end Title 42.

Katharine Speer Rosenthal lives with her family in Boulder, Colorado. She is a lawyer, specializing in immigration and naturalization law, and she previously chaired the Colorado Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.