Smoker Friendly adds 79 stores to its footprint

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022

Smoker Friendly adds 79 stores to its footprint

The Cigarette Store LLC, which does business as Smoker Friendly, has acquired Tobacco Superstores based in Forrest City, Ark.

Tobacco Superstores 79 stores are spread across Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, and Kentucky; they will be rebranded as Smoker Friendly stores.

“I could not be prouder of what has transpired over the past 11 years and where this has led,” Joe Marelle, CEO of Tobacco Superstores, said in a statement. “Tobacco Superstores consists of a great and proud group of people. Now, TSS can become part of something bigger. I truly believe in the Gallagher family and its vision. I have had the honor of knowing Terry (Gallagher) for 11 years but have developed a deeper appreciation of his entire operation through working with others like his brother Dan. This is a special transaction that will lead to great things.”

Smoker Friendly was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boulder. This is the fifth acquisition for Smoker Friendly in the past two years. It now has 260 stores in 12 states.

“We’ve known Joe Marelle for many years, so when he reached out expressing a desire to exit the business, we jumped at the opportunity this transaction presented,” CEO Terry Gallagher Jr. said in a statement. “We are very excited about the stores and their great team joining Smoker Friendly and expanding our corporate store footprint in these great southern states.  This is our largest acquisition to date, and I’m very proud of our team and the many hours expended to close this deal.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Ken Amundson

