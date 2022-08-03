 Skip to content

Trial date set in Boulder stabbing case

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Eric Serrott (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
A trial date has now been set in a 2020 Boulder stabbing case.

Eric Alan Serrott, 47, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Serrott pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in November, a plea that necessitated an evaluation at the at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

With the evaluation now completed, Serrott has now been set for a four-day trial starting Dec. 5. He also has a motions hearing on Nov. 2.

If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Serrott would be committed until he was deemed restored to competency and safe to be released.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called June 28, 2020, to a gas station at the corner of 28th Street and Valmont Road where witnesses had found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with at least four stab wounds, including one to his neck.

Another officer who had been searching for the stabbing victim found Serrott a few blocks away near 30th and Bluff streets, according to an affidavit.

The officer said Serrott had blood on his hands and an empty knife sheath in his shorts, and was breathing heavily as if he had been running. Officers took Serrott to Boulder Community Health in custody, but he declined to answer questions.

According to the affidavit, police found a blood trail on a bike path leading from the gas station to a homeless camp in the 2700 block of Valmont Road, where two witnesses told police they witnessed the stabbing.

The witnesses said Serrott had arrived earlier in the weekend to the camp where the victim was already staying. During the night, the men said Serrott attacked the victim, who then went to the gas station.

Both men did not previously know Serrott but were able to describe him and later confirmed he was the attacker after seeing him in police custody. Both men also said they did not know the reason for the attack, and said Serrott had been quiet and kept to himself.

Police also found a knife with a 5-inch blade that appeared to be covered in blood at the camp.

