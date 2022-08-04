Boulder crews contain structure fire on Fifth Street

Boulder crews were able to contain a structure fire on Fifth Street on Thursday night.

Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that the fire was on Fifth Street, while scanner traffic identified the address as 1033 Fifth Street. The fire was initially called in at about 8 p.m. Thursday, with a large plume of white smoke visible in the foothills.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said the fire was contained to one structure, and did not threaten to spread to any other areas or structures.

Washburn said firefighters were doing a walk through of the structure. But due to the size of the house, which has four levels and is more than 12,000 square-feet according to the Boulder County assessor’s site, Washburn said it may take fire crews some time to fully extinguish the fire. As a result, residents may see and smell smoke for some time, and crews will remain on scene.

There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters. Washburn said there is a cat unaccounted for, but due to the size of the property, firefighters were still looking for it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The size of the property and the fact that the initial call about the fire came from a person who was up Flagstaff Road did lead to some initial confusion about the location of the fire and how many structures were involved, Washburn said.