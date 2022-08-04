Early season slate settled for CU Buffs men’s basketball

The ledger has been completed for the first two months of the Colorado men’s basketball season.

On Thursday, CU announced its full nonconference schedule, highlighted by a trip to the Myrtle Beach Classic and the first Centennial State showdown against Colorado State since 2019 on Dec. 8 in Boulder.

As previously reported, the 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7 at home against UC Riverside. The Buffaloes will not play again at the CU Events Center for nearly three weeks, as after the opener they embark on a two-game trip that begins with the program’s first visit to Grambling on Nov. 11 in the inaugural series of the Pac-12 Conference’s agreement with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Grambling is slated to play a return game in Boulder next year.

That trip continues with a Nov. 13 date in Nashville against Tennessee, a likely preseason top 20 team, in the completion of a three-game agreement between the programs.

CU will return for a few practices before heading east again for the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where on Nov. 17 the Buffs will play UMass in the first round (11:30 a.m. MT, ESPNU). The following day, CU will face either Murray State or Texas A&M before completing the tournament on Nov. 20.

From there, CU will get reacquainted with the Events Center, with home dates against Yale (Nov. 27), Arizona State (Dec. 1), the Rams (Dec. 8), North Alabama (Dec. 15), Northern Colorado (Dec. 18), and Southern Utah (Dec. 21). During that run, CU also will play its first Pac-12 road game at Washington on Dec. 4.

While the early ledger includes state rivals like the Rams and UNC, much of the early schedule will occur against unfamiliar foes. The Buffs have never played UC Riverside or North Alabama. They have faced Southern Utah and Grambling only once apiece, with the last meeting against Southern Utah dating back more than 26 years and the lone game against Grambling occurring in 2007.

CU has played UMass three times previously, but not since 1997. Among the Buffs’ two possible foes in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, CU has faced Murray State just twice previously and hasn’t played Texas A&M since the teams’ last year as Big 12 Conference rivals on Feb. 2, 2011.

Except for the opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, all tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later date, as will the remainder of the Pac-12 schedule.

Colorado men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule (Nov.-Dec.)

Nov. 7 — UC RIVERSIDE

Nov. 11 — at Grambling

Nov. 13 — vs. Tennessee (at Nashville)

Nov. 17 — vs. UMass (at Myrtle Beach Invitational; 11:30 a.m.; ESPNU)

Nov. 18 — vs. Texas A&M/Murray State (at Myrtle Beach Invitational; 10 a.m. or noon; ESPN2/U)

Nov. 20 — TBD (at Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Nov. 27 — YALE

Dec. 1 — ARIZONA STATE*

Dec. 4 — at Washington *

Dec. 8 — COLORADO STATE

Dec. 15 — NORTH ALABAMA

Dec. 18 — NORTHERN COLORADO

Dec. 21 — SOUTHERN UTAH

(Home games in CAPS; All times/TV TBD unless noted; *Pac-12 Conference game)