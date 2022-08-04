Letters to the editor: Postmaster general is part of USPS problems; programs for students offer hope; media must tell whole truth on climate

Lars Morales: Mail: Postmaster general is part of USPS problems

The article “Residents are protesting in the streets” by Bruce Finley from the Friday, July 29 Camera left out the most important fact. Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general in May 2020 by the USPS Board of Governors. He was, I believe, given an unwritten mandate by Trump to slow down the U.S. mail just in time for the elections as part of a broad strategy to make it harder to vote by mail. This was part of Trump’s long-running effort to sow distrust and skew voting efforts. In the article, Finley mentioned that multi-million dollar high-speed letter sorting machines were thrown out in the weather and loads of USPS blue mailboxes were trucked out of cities nationwide. But, by not putting a name to the destruction of our postal service, Finley has done a fine job of obfuscation the problem. I think Louis DeJoy is the cause of the mail problems in Buena Vista, and across our great nation.

Lars Morales, Superior

Linda Lattanzi: Education: Creative programs for students offer refreshing hope

How refreshing to see the front page of the Camera on Monday, August 1st with such a positive and inspiring story: “SVVSD embraces new program“, by Amy Bounds. It was indeed uplifting to read about such a creative program for students and to see how committed these individuals are to designing programs that offer such opportunities for students. Hats off to all the brilliant minds who contribute their ideas, time and support. There is hope!

On a separate note: Please restore the format of the Camera! I almost need my magnifying glass to read it now.

Linda Lattanzi, Niwot

Jacqueline Eliopoulos: Environment: Media must tell whole truth

As someone who follows local and national news reports, as well as newspapers from some other countries, I must tell you I am worried about the recent extreme heat, floods and wildfires raging across the world. These crises are being felt all over our planet as well as here at home. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather, and I’m scared that the impact on my community and all our communities will accelerate and be even worse than what we have already suffered.

Seeing headlines in so many news outlets covering these climate disasters makes me realize that most news stories show no connection between them and their main cause: fossil fuels. This is dangerous because many people will continue to refuse to see that longer, hotter and deadlier summers are caused and perpetuated by disastrous coal, oil and gas projects — and the fossil fuel industry.

We were warned for over forty years about the consequences of unrestrained fossil fuel use. The warnings are now our reality. Our once pure air is now fouled daily with life-threatening pollution. The science is clear — the longer we allow coal, oil and gas companies to dig and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. With every fraction of a degree of warming, we’ll see and suffer more extreme heat, droughts, floods, wildfires and hurricanes. But the fossil fuel industry continues to ignore these alerts and undermine our chances for a safer future, and CO2 emissions keep rising. I believe fuel corporations pay immense amounts of money to lie to us and tell us on television that they care about the quality of our lives. Still, we all surely must know that it is fossil fuels that are causing the global heating that results in extreme weather events. They just keep digging, burning and profiting, with zero accountability. Last month, profits for TotalEnergies, a French fuel corporation, reached an all-time high.

Climate impacts — like the recent heatwaves and wildfires — disproportionately affect people and communities who are already disadvantaged. People who did the least to cause the climate crisis suffer the worst from its impacts — they lose livelihoods, hope and worse: their lives — while oil companies continue to hit record profits. This is wrong in every way.

Local, regional and national media have an important mission — and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to make one thing about extreme weather very clear: It’s not a “crisis” that just happens to us — I believe it’s a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. And saying it once is not enough. The media has an important job to do to turn the tide of public opinion and to help the world to avoid the possibility of extinction of life as we know it. Ultimately our very existence is at stake. Please tell the real story about the climate crisis.

Jacqueline Eliopoulos, Boulder