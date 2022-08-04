Post office renamed in honor of officer killed in Boulder King Soopers shooting

A private event on Thursday formally renamed Boulder’s 15th Street post office the Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building, after the Boulder police officer who was killed in the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

Rep. Joe Neguse introduced the bill to rename the post office after Talley in May 2021. The bill was enacted after it was signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Talley, 51, joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010 while raising and home-schooling seven children with his wife. He was the first officer to enter the grocery store on the day of the shooting.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” Neguse, D-Boulder, said. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope to help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

“Officer Eric Talley loved the Boulder community. His actions, along with those of his fellow officers, undoubtedly saved dozens of our neighbors’ lives,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “Eric’s career and bravery on March 22nd epitomize his commitment to protecting and serving all of us. The renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice.”