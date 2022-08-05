Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder

A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe.
Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.
Two occupants were safely evacuated from the home, but on Thursday night a cat, named Oliver, was unaccounted for.
But Boulder-Fire Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said the cat was found alive and well Friday morning, if a little hungry.
Additional update for the 5th Street Fire from last night.
A third occupant of the residence, Oliver the cat, has been located and is doing just fine. He would like breakfast though. #Boulder #boulderfirerescue #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/hJTFV80DLG
— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) August 5, 2022
“A third occupant of the residence, Oliver the cat, has been located and is doing just fine,” Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted. “He would like breakfast though.”
Washburn said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.