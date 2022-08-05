Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder

A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe.

Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.

Two occupants were safely evacuated from the home, but on Thursday night a cat, named Oliver, was unaccounted for.

But Boulder-Fire Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said the cat was found alive and well Friday morning, if a little hungry.

“A third occupant of the residence, Oliver the cat, has been located and is doing just fine,” Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted. “He would like breakfast though.”

Washburn said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.