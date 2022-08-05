 Skip to content

Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder

Friday, August 5th 2022

Cat found safe after structure fire on Fifth Street in Boulder

Cause of the fire still under investigation

By Mitchell Byars
A cat that had been unaccounted for following a structure fire at a home in the Boulder foothills Thursday night has been found safe.

Boulder fire crews responded to a fire at a large home at 1033 Fifth Street at 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it overnight.

Two occupants were safely evacuated from the home, but on Thursday night a cat, named Oliver, was unaccounted for.

But Boulder-Fire Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said the cat was found alive and well Friday morning, if a little hungry.

“A third occupant of the residence, Oliver the cat, has been located and is doing just fine,” Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted. “He would like breakfast though.”

Washburn said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

