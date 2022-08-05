CU Buffs’ Quay Miller set to attend U23 National Team trials

Colorado senior Quay Miller was one of 11 players that got the invite to attend the 2022 USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s U23 National Team trials, USA Basketball announced on Friday.

The women’s national team training camp will take place Friday-Monday in Miami, Fla.

The participating players are Joanne Allen-Taylor (Texas), Fran Belibi (Stanford), Quay Miller (Colorado), Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Shyanne Sellers (Maryland), Maddy Siegrist (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Ustby (North Carolina), Payton Verhulst (Louisville), Kayla Wells (Texas A&M) and Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame).

“We are unbelievably excited and honored that Quay was chosen among the elite in the country to try out for the 3×3 team,” Colorado head coach JR Payne said. “I know that she is very honored to be a part of the trials. Any chance you get the opportunity to wear the USA across your chest and represent your country is a great honor.”

The team will be narrowed down to six at the end of the trials and will head straight into training camp on Aug. 9-11. The team, led by head coach Damon Huffman and court coach Lakin Roland, is slated to compete in the FIBA 3×3 Nations League, starting play within the Americas conference in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 13-19.

Miller, a native of Renton, Wash., was the Pac-12 Conference’s Sixth Player of the Year in 2022. She was second on the Buffs in scoring last season, averaging 10.6 points per game. She was efficient on the floor in her first season in Boulder, shooting 50.4 percent (123-244) from the field. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.