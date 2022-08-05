 Skip to content

Friday, August 5th 2022

CU Boulder, Front Range Community College close due to threats

Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder and Front Range Community College have canceled classes lockout due to threats made to local community colleges across Colorado.

Front Range Community College, which has campuses in Longmont, Westminster and Fort Collins, tweeted campuses were placed on lockout at 8:47 a.m. Friday.

The tweet said the lockouts were “in an abundance of caution… due to a potential threat in the area.”

But at 12:22 p.m., officials said all three campuses were now closed for the day, while classes would meet remotely on Saturday.

Westminster police in a release said officers contacted a person of interest related to the threats, which appear to be a form of doxing.

According to the release, “At this time officers cannot validate any of the threats against the school.”

Meanwhile, the Colorado Community College System tweeted at 10:14 a.m. that officials have “been made aware of a threat against several metro-area CCCS colleges,” including Front Range Community College.

“We are working closely with campus security teams and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation,” the tweet read.

While the threat reportedly did not name the University of Colorado Boulder and officials said there was “no threat” to the campus, CU Boulder officials announced at 12:16 p.m. that all classes and activities were canceled “out of caution.”

 

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

