Community Editorial Board: Boulder Police Department’s new master plan

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: The Boulder Police Department’s new master plan is not meant to be a traditional master plan; it is an attempt to re-envision policing in the city. Your take?

I think this exercise in “reimagining” or “reforming” police organizations and practices is to help our police become more efficient, more accountable and more effective. In theory, those are laudable goals, even though they could generally apply to many community and government offices. But the devil is, as always, in the details.

First, we must remember that the current policing structures and practices grew synergistically out of more the fundamental problems that plague a society that is increasingly fragmented by wealth, education and social status. Reforming or reimagining a police department without addressing this more fundamental issue will end up providing — at best — a band-aid that may partially cover the wounds but will not heal them. Two deeper problems come to mind immediately for me: Public health issues and criminal justice disparities.

Healthcare in the U.S., including public health, is desperately broken, and this brokenness extracts a massive toll not just from the sick poor, but from government entities that are not really charged or trained to deal with it. A disproportionate use of police time and resources is devoted to crises that arise around substance abuse, homelessness and mental health issues. These three overlapping phenomena alone often escalate into law-breaking conflict and violence, bringing a traditional policing response that addresses the disruption but not its source. There is much discussion lately about providing better health (particularly mental and substance use) management as a routine part of policing. That is gratifying, but it is still only going to be a partial balm at best. A better response will require not just a huge redirection of resources, but probably a complete shift in our national and local health care approach away from a for-profit system.

Many people tend to conflate police reform with criminal justice reform, but that again ignores the deeper problem. Continued inequities in prosecution, sentencing, incarceration, etc. — all of which are directly based on wealth, education and social status inequities — will continue to drive more crime and thus continue to select for police practices that maintain the current status quo. Though policing is an important strand, it is unacceptably naïve to expect that reforming policing will somehow change this fundamental community immorality.

“Reimagining” policing must start with reimagining the fundamental social structures in which it has to operate. Does Boulder have the will and ability to do this?

Fintan Steele, fsteele1@me.com

The Boulder Police Department addressed City Council on Thursday and presented a new draft of their Master Plan, renamed due to its ambitious goals to Reimagine Policing.

Here are some notes:

The guiding community values are well stated, and I do think they reflect the wishes of the community. For example, “freedom to enjoy public and private spaces without fear” will resonate well with the citizens of Boulder. However, in light of recent events like the attack on an elderly woman on Boulder Creek, it will take concrete actions and visible changes to gain our trust back.

I would like to see the report address existing deficiencies in procedures. Like, using the example above, why was the attacker released in Fort Collins after being discharged from the hospital? The information provided by BPD for this event was frustrating and incomplete.

The focus on training cannot be bad, so that is a step in the right direction!

Progressives are already backtracking on their earlier calls to not present crime statistics to the public, under the excuse that the statistics would be “scaring people.” Now, they are stating they are “not naïve”, and that they “don’t believe societies can exist without a criminal justice system.” I guess better late than never?

The report mentions George Floyd’s death several times. I think that’s good. However, this is a local plan update. It should also contain information about local incidents, and how the new plan would address them differently.

The memo sent to City Council is 84 pages long. While I applaud the amount of detail in the memo, they should focus now on providing infographics or short summaries to the public. Communication with the public must be improved, especially if the ultimate goal is to get the public’s feedback.

At the end of the day, I still don’t see how this new plan is going to make me feel safe leaving my bike locked downtown, or walking by the creek at night (or even during the day, apparently), or feeling like my car’s catalytic converter is secure. More than a re-envisioning, this plan just seems like it’s implementing common sense changes to bring the department to the 21st century. I don’t sit and applaud my dentist when he goes to a conference and learns a new method; I congratulate him when that new method causes me less pain in my visit. I will withhold my applause for the BPD until I see concrete results.

Hernán Villanueva, chvillanuevap@gmail.com

A draft of the “Reimagining Policy Plan” is peppered with phrases like “emotionally safe and brave spaces,” “lived experience,” and other assorted nearly meaningless phrases. It is as if the authors were competing to be the most nonsensically woke. What kind of experience is there other than a lived one? They also congratulated themselves for summoning “the courage to help create a new vision.” Courage? Is that same word associated with the Congressional Medal of Honor?

The plan states their values to be fair and just and free. Do these have to be stated? On the one hand, stating them is insulting and on the other hand, there are many definitions of what it means to be “fair” and “equitable” these days. Many highly paid people spent their time and your money creating this garbage.

Just six weeks ago, the CEB opined on this topic. Rachel Walker asked for “a clear list of reforms that have been or will be implemented.” We don’t have that list and it doesn’t look like anyone around this “reimagining” has any interest in producing one. We can’t reimagine the police department to be fair, as that would imply it wasn’t fair before. The same goes for equitable and non-racist.

The plan desires officers “who demographically represent the communities.” Normally, having racial quotas turns my stomach. As a general rule, we should just want the best candidate for the job and ignore all group identities. But maybe for an armed component of our government, having people that look like our community might not be such a bad idea. But if that is the case, then the department should have only one or two black officers, as the city of Boulder is only 1% black. So, do we really want demographic quotas? Why wouldn’t it be okay to have five or ten or fifty black officers, even though that wouldn’t demographically represent the community? If they have passed the requirements and are deemed acceptable by our police chief, that should be good enough regardless of race.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis had nothing to do with the Boulder Police Department, yet that prompted us to produce an 80-page obfuscation asking for millions of dollars for this “bold” reimagining. Inanity reigns supreme here.

Bill Wright, bill@wwwright.com