Sick hiker rescued from Royal Arch Trail

A sick hiker was rescued from Royal Arch Trail on Friday morning, a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office states.

About 11:50 a.m., BCSO received the report of a sick hiker on Royal Arch Trail. The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Park Rangers were first to arrive, followed by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group personnel, according to the release.

The 18-year-old patient, who is from Boulder, was stabilized and moved in a litter to the staged ambulance, then transported to an area hospital for treatment. The rescue took approximately five hours to complete.

American Medical Response also assisted in the rescue.