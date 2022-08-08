Boulder County Community Services announce 2023 Human Services Fund application

Boulder County Community Services Department announced the 2023 Human Services Fund grant application for community-based human services programs.

According to a news release, the department anticipates awarding $1.3 million in funding to qualified community organizations through a competitive application process.

The Human Services Fund grants supports programs in areas such as increasing economic stability, mobility and resilience; increasing ability for people to obtain and maintain housing; allowing safe environments for people with diverse identities; increasing positive physical, mental or behavioral health and well-being; and increasing healthy behaviors.

Grant applications are due 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and must be submitted electronically using the Foundant grant management system. No paper or late applications will be accepted. To apply for the 2023 round, visit the Foundant application webpage at grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=bouldercolorado.

Past and current Human Service Fund grants benefitting low-income community members include those for academic support, early child development and child care, health care, legal services for immigrants and domestic violence survivors, programs for LGBTQ+ community members and older adult services.

Agencies must register to access the application and submit grant requests. Applications from organizations that serve and are led by historically excluded populations are encouraged to apply. Applications process and funding work is an effort between the cities of Boulder and Longmont and Boulder County Community Services.

For more information, please email Carlene Okiyama, investment specialist at cokiyama@bouldercounty.org.