Letters to the editor: Louisville development plan is worse than old one; voting is key to keeping democracy alive; restaurants need outside seating; fix what’s actually broken

Sally Bruggeman: Development: New Louisville plans are worse than old ones

Holy crap! Last April, Louisville citizens, despite being outspent thirty-six to one, prevailed against a developer wanting to build three million square feet of office, retail and industrial space at Redtail Ridge. The citizens were mainly concerned about a lack of open space and increased traffic. Now the developer is presenting the Louisville planning commission with a sprawling plan that has more traffic and no more contiguous open space than the original plan. What gives?

If you want to see a smaller development with more open space and less traffic, please email the Louisville planning commission (planningcommission@louisvilleco.gov) and tell them to reject the current proposal, or make your voice heard at the planning meeting on Wednesday, August 11, 6:30 p.m., Louisville City Hall.

Sally Bruggeman, Louisville

Nancy Meredith: Election: Voting is key to keeping democracy alive

The will of the people in Kansas spoke loudly as voters said no to ending reproductive rights for women. The stronger message is voter turnout, the key to keeping our democracy alive. Voting is our American duty and right. Voting demonstrates the will of the people; voting is our voice.

As we move forward this election cycle for Colorado State Senate, I invite us to keep in mind several important ideas. Know exactly the language on the ballot … what means yes; which means no; language meant to confuse. Know exactly where each candidate stands for issues that impact our society. Study each candidate’s voting record on all issues.

For example, Rob Woodward has a history of voting against voting rights. For SB19-235, Mr. Woodward voted against automatic voter registration. On SB22-1086, he voted against preventing armed intimidation at polling places. If we are interested in voting rights, these actions do not ensure all people have equal access to voting. This does not give voice to all people.

Janice Marchman for Colorado Senate stands for all of us, providing a landscape of voting rights for everyone regardless of political affiliation. Janice is willing to meet with groups to listen and discuss the things we are all passionate about, voting rights being one.

With 95 days until the election, my call to action is to talk to our friends and neighbors about the issues we care deeply about, and to take a deep dive by researching the issues and candidates.

Voting rights are a great starting place. We know how Rob Woodward feels so let’s get behind Janice Marchman who truly cares about our voices!

Nancy Meredith, Loveland

Barb Richards and Fred Cole: Restaurants: Outside seating must be available for all establishments

We believe there is an injustice happening to one of the businesses at the Meadows on the Parkway shopping center!

In May, the property manager, Phillips Edison & Company, supposedly notified the food outlets in the center that they could no longer have the outside seating, which was placed there at the height of the pandemic.

Coma, our favorite Mexican restaurant (ethnically owned & operated) removed its outside tables over two months ago.However, several other food outlets (four or five) in the center, continue to operate with outside seating. To permit this — in our opinion — is an undue bias on the part of mall management.

Coma’s tables did not interfere with any of the sidewalk traffic on their side (North) of the building(s).

On the other hand, the ropes and barrels (on the East side) continue to force pedestrians out of what would be a normal traffic pattern.

Because of rising COVID levels, some people are still hesitant to eat inside, which places Coma at a disadvantage compared to their competition. We believe that Phillips Edison & Company needs to work with all of their tenants by assisting them in ways that will continue to make them all successful. Because of the pandemic, everyone has had to change their thinking in many ways. Showing love and gratitude is a place to begin!

Barb Richards and Fred Cole, Boulder

Brett Kingstone: Elections: Let’s focus on fixing what’s actually broken

I completely support Boulder City Councilmember Bob Yates’ position that we should not change our election cycle from odd to even years. His comments that he has made during the July 21 council meeting and in the June and July bulletin already provide plenty of facts and evidence on why this would be a bad decision for the City of Boulder and its governance.

The newly elected representatives would better serve their citizens by focusing their time and effort on the much more pressing issues affecting our city, including the homeless epidemic and rampant crime that, according to some sources, places our city among the worst in Colorado. Please note that progressive crime response policies are proven failures and have already resulted in the recall of San Francisco’s progressive DA and a second attempted recall of Los Angeles’ DA. Let’s focus on fixing what is clearly broken and do not allow our beautiful city to follow the same path to destruction as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Brett Kingstone, Boulder