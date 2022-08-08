 Skip to content

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: Fareed Zakaria: The U.S.-China crisis…

61°F
Monday, August 8th 2022

E-Edition

Opinion

Opinion Columnists

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: Fareed Zakaria: The U.S.-China crisis on Taiwan is the result of errors on both sides

By | comments@fareedzakaria.com | Washington Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

How did the world’s two most powerful nations find themselves in a hair-raising crisis that could spill into a military conflict? The strangest aspect of the current conflict over Taiwan is how predictable it was.

Fareed Zakaria Washington Post
Fareed Zakaria Washington Post

Taiwan has been known to be the most sensitive issue for the United States and China, one that has been carefully managed for five decades. And recent visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — which triggered the current conflict — was something she signaled she intended to do months ago.

Read the full opinion at washingtonpost.com.

Author

Fareed Zakaria

Email: comments@fareedzakaria.com.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Opinion Columnists

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Plumbing Emergency? Call Precision!

    If you are faced with a sudden plumbing emergency call Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. Their skilled, licensed and...
  2. Checking Solutions For Everyone

    No matter if it’s for yourself, your family or your business, we’re proud to offer checking solutions for everyone. Our...
  3. Teen Intimate Wear

    Christina’s Luxuries has the largest collection of designer intimate wear in Boulder, selected to fit every shape and size. You’ll...
  4. Medicare Physical Therapy Patients

    Medicare physical therapy patients are discovering Alpine PT Home Care. Their therapists come to your home to provide therapies for...
  5. Exceptional Senior Independent Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is home to exceptional senior independent living in Longmont. Residents enjoy an engaging lifestyle, free of the...