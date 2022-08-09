Boulder Reservoir swim beach closed due to elevated bacteria levels

The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is closed on Tuesday, due to elevated levels of bacteria.

Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure in a tweet.

The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is closed today, August 9, due to elevated levels of bacteria. The closure is limited to the swimming area and does not affect boating, waterskiing, fishing or picnicking. The swim area will reopen once bacteria levels return to acceptable levels. pic.twitter.com/pVRWHJ9vLU — Boulder Parks Rec (@boulderparksrec) August 9, 2022

According to the tweet, the closure is limited to the swimming area and does not affect boating, waterskiing, fishing or picnicking. The swim area will reopen once bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.