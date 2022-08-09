 Skip to content

Tuesday, August 9th 2022

Heavier traffic expected next week as CU Boulder students move in

Boulder residents next week may experience heavier traffic as the University of Colorado Boulder prepares to welcome thousands of students to campus during move-in week.

The first official move-in day begins at 10 a.m. Monday, and although arrivals are staggered across several days next week, CU Boulder is advising people to expect increased traffic in Boulder from Monday through Aug. 21. Heavily affected areas include U.S. 36, Baseline Road and Arapahoe Avenue.

CU Boulder is advising families coming to campus for move-in to enter campus from the east on Baseline Road, according to a news release from CU Boulder.

Box stores such as Target and grocery stores near campus may also be busier than usual as students pick up furniture or stock up on groceries and other items, the release said.

Families are invited to join the campus’ Fall Welcome Family Sessions from Monday to Thursday. A full schedule of events is available at bit.ly/3p5jlll.

CU Boulder is also hosting several fall welcome events for first-year and transfer students. Select events will be open to all CU Boulder students. The full fall welcome event schedule, which includes neighborhood block parties and football game information, can be found at colorado.edu/orientation/fallwelcome.

The campus continues to require all students, staff and faculty be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Incoming students were required to fill out campus vaccinations information by Aug. 1, the release said.

Annie Mehl

