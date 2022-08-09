Independent Power acquires Windward Electric

Just weeks after new ownership took over and instituted a brand refresh, Independent Power Systems Inc., a Boulder solar technology and energy services provider, acquired Boulder-based Windward Electric LLC.

“The new alliance is part of Independent Power’s strategy to help customers move from harmful fossil fuels to healthy, renewable energy with everything from solar and battery storage to electric-vehicle chargers and electric-heat pumps,” Independent Power said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Household decisions drive almost half of energy-related greenhouse-gas emissions, so the fight against climate change starts at home,” said Liz Seelye, co-owner of Independent Power. “The days of calling half a dozen different companies to switch to renewable energy are gone. We’re trailblazing the future of clean energy so our customers can easily switch to solar and electric that will help save money, save the planet, and achieve energy independence.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.