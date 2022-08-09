 Skip to content

Tuesday, August 9th 2022

Scout Clean Energy offloads Oklahoma wind farm for $250M

Renewable-energy developer, owner and operator Scout Clean Energy LLC has completed a deal to sell its 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma to Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) for about $250 million.

Persimmon went online in 2018 with turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma, according to a Scout news release.

“The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has been a reliable source of renewable energy over the last four years, making it a solid investment for Scout,” Scout chief executive Michael Rucker said in the release. “We are excited to execute the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers.”

Evergy is a utility company with 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

