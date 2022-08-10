Premier Members Credit Union to open new Arvada branch

Premier Members Credit Union is opening a new branch in Arvada, the institution’s second in the city and 16th overall.

The grand opening will be Saturday at 8319 Howell St.

The 1,900 square-foot branch was built by A.D. Miller Services Inc. and includes open teller stations, private offices, a drive-up teller and 24/7 drive-up ATM, PMCU said in a news release.

“The pandemic really had an impact on the person-to-person service we normally provide. The resumption of retail transactions has reinforced the importance of the in-person banking experience in relationship building,” PMCU CEO Carlos Pacheco said in the release. “These personal interactions help strengthen the relationships we have with members and the communities we serve. Our latest project enables us to expand this dynamic in Arvada.”

Premier Members Credit Union has 77,000 members and $1.7 billion in assets.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.