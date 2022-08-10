 Skip to content

Yes Energy acquires Live Power Intelligence

Wednesday, August 10th 2022

Yes Energy acquires Live Power Intelligence

Yes Energy LLC, a Boulder power-market data company, has acquired Live Power Intelligence Co.

“After six years of partnering to deliver the fastest generation and transmission flow data available to Yes Energy’s customers, the merging of the two companies will allow for deeper integration of Live Power and Yes Energy’s capabilities, and provide unparalleled visibility into real-time power markets,” according to a Yes Energy news release. “Live Power’s CEO and power industry veteran Jack Farley will join Yes Energy’s management team.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“While our customers have had the ability to work with Live Power and Yes Energy data in the same applications for years, this acquisition will allow for us to more deeply integrate our capabilities and create new proprietary datasets that more fully support our customers’ complex market analysis,” Yes Energy chief executive Michael McNair said in the release. “Plus, Yes Energy will invest in the accelerated expansion of Live Power’s network of grid monitors.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Bizwest Staff

