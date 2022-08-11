Boulder Rotary seeks nominations for 2022 Jim Swaeby Peace Award

The Boulder Rotary is seeking nominations for the Jim Swaeby Peace Award.
The award commemorates Boulder Rotarian Jim Swaeby, “who gave of his time, talent, humor and passion to build a better world,” according to the Rotary.
The award recognizes “a person or persons for outstanding achievement consistent with the ideals of Rotary as expressed in the Fourth Object of Rotary: ‘The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service,’” according to the organization.
Nominees must:
• Live or work in Boulder County or for an organization based in Boulder County.
• Make a significant contribution to building a culture of peace in the community or throughout the world.
• Exemplify the life of Jim Swaeby and Rotary’s commitment to peace.
Swaeby was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and a local businessman.
“The winner will have his/her/their name and the name of their organization, if applicable , inscribed in a plaque to be placed in a prominent position for the community to see,” the Rotary said in a news release.
Recent winners include Dorothy Rupert, Ellen Moore and Leslie Durgin. Nomination forms, a copy of which is attached to this story online, can be emailed to Danny Lindau at dlindau@coloradogroup.com.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
