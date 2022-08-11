CU women’s basketball improves to 2-0 in Spain

University of Colorado women’s basketball’s foreign tour of Spain continued on Thursday with a bike tour throughout the city, before concluding the evening with a 58-53 win over a team of Valencia All-Stars in Spain.

The team got senior Quay Miller back on Wednesday, meeting the team in Spain following her time at the 3×3 USA National Team trials. Miller tied for the team-high with 13 points and dominated underneath the basket with 17 rebounds in her first game of the tour.

“Quay is someone that we can really trust and depend on,” head coach JR Payne commented. We know that she’s going to give great effort, she can guard different positions and she’s going to score. It’s very comforting to have a veteran like that on the floor.”

Aaronette Vonleh also contributed a team-high 13 points in the win, going 5-for-9 from the field. Kindyll Wetta and Jaylyn Sherrod both had seven points on the night.

Colorado led the entire night, but Valencia kept it close throughout. The Buffs’ largest lead of 13 came just past the midway points of the fourth quarter. Valencia used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to five at 56-51. A Frida Formann put back ended the last chance effort, pushing CU’s lead back to seven with 26 seconds to play.