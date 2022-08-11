 Skip to content

Jim Martin withdraws from House District 10

Thursday, August 11th 2022

News

Jim Martin withdraws from House District 10 nomination list

Former Boulder County Public Trustee Jim Martin has decided he no longer intends to seek the nomination for the Democratic House District 10 seat made vacant when Rep. Edie Hooton announced her plans to withdraw from the race.

Jim Martin

Martin, who is battling cancer, said the hastened process simply wasn’t feasible, at least in part because of his ongoing health issues. Hooton, who is nearing the conclusion of her third two-year term, shared her intent to withdraw at the end of July. The Boulder County Democratic Party then enlisted a vacancy committee, who will select Hooton’s replacement in a meeting on Monday that will be publicly livestreamed on the BoCo Dems Facebook page.

“There (are) a lot of good candidates in the pool of people that reflect the values of the House District 10,” Martin said.

Martin, a former University of Colorado Boulder regent, said his original plan to seek the nomination was “all about giving back.”

“In this case, service in the legislative process,” he added.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, RTD Director Lynn Guissinger, City Council member Junie Joseph, political advocate Celeste Landry, BVSD science teacher Tina Mueh, sustainable environmentalist Jerry Greene and business professional Xanthe Thomassen are those who remain in contention for the position that ultimately will be filled by a Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee.

Bill DeOreo is running as the Republican candidate for House District 10.

Deborah Swearingen

