Woman rescued from Mount Sanitas on Wednesday

Boulder County crews rescued a woman who was injured and suffering from heat-related illness on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old woman from Michigan was visiting family and hiking Mount Sanitas on the Lion’s Lair Trail. On their way back down near the top of the trail, the woman slipped, twisted her ankle and fell at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was also suffering from a heat-related illness.

Rescue crews arrived at 2 p.m. After stabilizing the woman’s ankle, rescuers moved her in a litter to the nearest access on Timber Lane. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Protection District, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all responded to the call.