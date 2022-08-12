Boulder Fire-Rescue engine pushed in for life of service

Boulder Fire-Rescue firemen and others push in the new Engine 2502 on Friday at Station 2. The new, state-of-the-art fire engine was christened with a push-in ceremony that included crews and community members washing the engine and pushing it backwards into a bay in a tradition dating back to the 1800s. Boulder Station 2, serving the University of Colorado Boulder and University Hill, is the designated primary location for Engine 2502, which is equipped with battery-powered extrication equipment for responding to vehicle accidents, additional turning signals, a hose-bed cover due to frequent high winds and tie-offs for rope rescue calls in the Flatirons. The fully equipped engine cost approximately $800,000.

Boulder Fire-Rescue fireman Dzuy Than, left, lets his daughter Zaylie, 5, check out the new Engine 2502 at Station 2 on Friday.