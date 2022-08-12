Cause of Boulder house fire determined to be electrical equipment malfunction

The cause of a house fire on Fifth Street last week was determined to have been an electrical equipment malfunction.
Boulder Fire-Rescue, in a release Friday, said the fire was deemed accidental.
According to the release, the fire at 1033 Fifth S. began in a part of the home where electrical equipment was being charged. The equipment malfunctioned, igniting a fire that then spread to additional parts of the 12,000-square-foot home.
Two people safely evacuated, and a pet cat was also later found safe.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to any other properties or structures. Officials have not released a damage estimate.
In addition to Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder police, Boulder Emergency Squad, Mountain View Fire Rescue District, AMR and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.