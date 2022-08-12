Cause of Boulder house fire determined to be electrical equipment malfunction

The cause of a house fire on Fifth Street last week was determined to have been an electrical equipment malfunction.

Boulder Fire-Rescue, in a release Friday, said the fire was deemed accidental.

According to the release, the fire at 1033 Fifth S. began in a part of the home where electrical equipment was being charged. The equipment malfunctioned, igniting a fire that then spread to additional parts of the 12,000-square-foot home.

Two people safely evacuated, and a pet cat was also later found safe.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to any other properties or structures. Officials have not released a damage estimate.

In addition to Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder police, Boulder Emergency Squad, Mountain View Fire Rescue District, AMR and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call.