Letters to the editor: Airport pollution is bad for natural habitats; voter turnout links are associations; Vote to protect our rights; our libraries aren’t broken

Shirley Jin: Airport: Noise, pollution aren’t good for our natural habitats

Walden and Sawhill Ponds in Boulder are beautiful natural wildlife areas where people can go to enjoy the environment and observe wildlife. However, the noise from recreational airplanes flying over these areas is disturbing to visitors and is likely disturbing to wildlife as well.

The noise is not the only problem. The piston-driven airplanes burn 100LL avgas fuel which contains two grams of lead per gallon. Multiple gallons are used per hour. The lead becomes part of the airplanes’ exhaust. It is harmful to the environment and was removed from automobile fuel many years ago.

A friend and I found a young redhead duck hiding in some bushes near a lake close to the Boulder Airport. The duck could hardly fly. With the help of Boulder’s Animal Control, the duck was taken to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. They determined that the duck had lead in its body.

Do we really want an airport located near our natural places, harming the environment, and just three miles from Boulder’s business center?

Shirley Jin, Boulder

Richard W. Katz: Election: Voter turnout links are associations, not causes

The Daily Camera guest opinion “Odd election years are temporal gerrymandering” by Brian C. Keegan from Aug. 9, compels me to quote the old adage “association is not causation.” Keegan has found links between voter turnout and the wealth and age of voters based on correlation and regression analysis. Unfortunately, Keegan fails to acknowledge the serious limitation of these statistical methods: that they only address association, not causation. These associations are interesting and worthy of further study. For example, a random sample of registered voters could be obtained and their reasons for voting or not voting elicited.

But, on the basis of these associations alone, drawing any conclusions about the potential effects of changes in election year on voter turnout lacks any justification. Keegan is, of course, entitled to his opinion supporting the change in election year. Nevertheless, his own statistical analysis does not necessarily provide any support for his position. As it stands, his letter only serves to confuse the issue, rather than enlightening the Camera readership about whether the election year should be changed.

Richard W. Katz, Boulder

Bronwyn Brody: Election: Vote for candidates who will protect our rights

When I woke to the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned, I cried. I let myself cry for two days, to wallow in the grief that accompanied the loss of control over my body. After I cried myself dry, I got mad. I am mad at the choices of every politician who allowed this ruling to happen.

I’m sure that many of you are just as angry as me. But what can we do to fight against such pervasive injustice? We can vote. We must elect candidates like Janice Marchman who will fight to protect our rights in Colorado.

If elected, Marchman promises to “fight for the people of Larimer & Boulder counties … to ensure women have access to critical reproductive healthcare.” When elected, Republicans force policies on us that strip away our rights and criminalize our privacy. In order to protect ourselves, we must elect candidates like Janice who aren’t afraid to stand up for us.

We cannot allow ourselves to be represented by candidates who refuse to protect our right to choose. Janice Marchman is the change we need. If you’re angry like me, please use your vote to elect Janice Marchman and protect our freedoms.

Bronwyn Brody, Lakewood