SportsCollege Sports Photos: CU Football Practice on August 12, 2022 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Quarterback, JT Shrout, runs through the gauntlet during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Linebacker, Josh Chandler-Semedo, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quarterback, Brendon Lewis, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Linebacker, Robert Barnes, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quarterback, JT Shrout, throws during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Mason Maddox, left, and Jalen Sami, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Linebacker, Quinn Perry, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quarterback, JT Shrout, runs through the gauntlet during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Mason Maddox, left, and Jalen Sami, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) DL coach, Gerald Chatman, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quarterback, Maddox Kopp, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Linebacker, Quinn Perry, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Defensive coach, Brett Maxie, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: August 12, 2022 at 11:28 a.m. | UPDATED: August 12, 2022 at 11:29 a.m. Tags: Photos and Videos Cliff Grassmick | Photographer Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com Follow Cliff Grassmick @cliffpix Join the ConversationWe invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.