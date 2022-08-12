 Skip to content

Photos: CU Football Practice on August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12th 2022

SportsCollege Sports

Photos: CU Football Practice on August 12, 2022

    Quarterback, JT Shrout, runs through the gauntlet during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Linebacker, Josh Chandler-Semedo, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Quarterback, Brendon Lewis, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Linebacker, Robert Barnes, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Quarterback, JT Shrout, throws during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Mason Maddox, left, and Jalen Sami, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Linebacker, Quinn Perry, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Quarterback, JT Shrout, runs through the gauntlet during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Mason Maddox, left, and Jalen Sami, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    DL coach, Gerald Chatman, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Quarterback, Maddox Kopp, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Linebacker, Quinn Perry, works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo works against ILB coach, Mark Smith, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

    Defensive coach, Brett Maxie, during University of Colorado football practice on August 12, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Author

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise

