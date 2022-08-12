Week in Theater: Brazil Fest brings beats, culture to Boulder, ‘Rent’ on stage in Louisville and more

Week highlights

CenterStage Theatre Company: The Louisville company is staging “Rent” in its Black Box Theater starting Friday. The Tony Award-winning musical, set in NYC’s East Village, is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today; 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Thursday and Aug. 19-20, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Aug. 20; 901 Front St., Louisville; centerstagetheatrecompany.org/

Colorado Brazil Fest: The largest festival of its kind in the state celebrates Brazilian music, dance and culture in downtown Boulder this weekend. Running through Sunday, there will be free events, workshops and dance lessons as well as ticketed concerts; Pearl Street Mall, between 13th and 14th streets, Boulder; thedairy.org/colorado-brazil-fest.

On stage

American Idiot: Characters try and find meaning in a post-9/11 world in this rock musical using the music of Green Day, through Sunday, Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $16; artshub.org.

Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how life somehow requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Legally Blonde, the Musical: Keep vibes positive and pink at this show that follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal, through Sunday, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St. B4, Boulder; $18-$28; thesparkcreates.org.

Pretty Woman, The Musical: Broadway tour of the musical based on the popular movie of the same name, through Aug. 14, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

Coming soon

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.

Disney’s Descendants: Youth performed musical based on the popular Disney series, Aug. 19-20, The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10-$25; artshub.org.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that intertwines the plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

A Streetcar Named Desire Tennessee Williams’ classic play filled with passion, tension and colliding cultures, Aug. 25-Sept. 4, The Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com.