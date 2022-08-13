Boulder to implement seasonal leash restrictions on certain trails

Boulder is enacting leash restrictions on some open space trails due to seasonal bear activity.

Starting Monday, dogs must be leashed on Saddle Rock and Amphitheater trails, Skunk Canyon up to the Mesa Trail, portions of the Gregory Canyon Trail and the upper part of the Doudy Draw Trail.

The restrictions will be in place until Nov. 1 to coincide with increased bear activity as the animals begin spending more time foraging for food to help them reach sufficient weight to enter hibernation and survive the winter.

More information can be found at maps.bouldercolorado.gov/osmp-dog-regs.