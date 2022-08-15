Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine outpost in Broomfield expected to open next year

The Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine, a practice with operations in Boulder and Louisville, is building an operation in Broomfield that is expected to be open early next year.

The 37,000-square-foot, two-story Broomfield practice will be at 1185 Colo. 7, just east of the Children’s Hospital North Campus.

The project is expected to cost about $16 million, according to Vertix Builders Inc., a Frederick construction company that’s developing the BCOS Broomfield practice with Loveland’s Infusion Architects LLC.

The first floor will house the ambulatory surgery center, convalescent care center, and future MRI area,” according to a memo provided by the developers to Broomfield city planners. The second floor will be home to the orthopedic clinic and physical therapy programs.

“We’re very excited to be underway with the construction of the Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine, working with an outstanding team that specializes in the design and construction of health care facilities,” Vertix president Ryan Bonner said in a statement. “The new center will deliver a tremendous health care facility to the people who live and work in and around Broomfield and will meet the community’s ortho and spine health care needs for years to come.”

Vertix said in the release that construction is expected to finish early next year with BCOS Broomfield opening in spring 2023.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.