Boulder City Council plans in-person return in September

Now that Boulder County has sustained the medium coronavirus risk level for three weeks in a row, the Boulder City Council will resume in-person meetings on Sept. 1.

The City Council agreed to return to council chambers for its first September meeting with the public returning a week or two later. That date has yet to be officially determined.

The move to in-person meetings will bring Boulder in line with its neighbors, according to city staff.

“We are the only city in the Boulder County region that is still hosting virtual council meetings,” Assistant City Manager Pam Davis said at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The Boulder County Commissioners are still meeting virtually, but that’s because of technological challenges, Davis said.

The City Council majority expressed support for returning to the municipal building but agreed with staff’s preference to return in phases with hybrid meetings for the public happening a bit later.

That’s at least in part because of a COVID outbreak that occurred in May when members of the Council and some staff returned to council chambers.

“We dropped like flies on our second in-person meeting, so I would like to maybe give us a chance to work some of those kinks out before welcoming the public back,” Councilmember Matt Benjamin said.

When the community is allowed into meetings, the meetings will remain hybrid, in which there are both in-person and virtual options to provide flexibility for people.

In addition to returning to in-person City Council meetings, the city plans to implement its hybrid work policy for staff on Aug. 22. That means staff members who have been working remotely will return to the office at least two days a week. Davis said the city has no plans to make further operational changes once its hybrid policy takes effect unless there are additional public health orders.