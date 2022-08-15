 Skip to content

Boulder County to lift Stage 1 fire restrictions

68°F
Monday, August 15th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder County to lift Stage 1 fire restrictions

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The sheriff’s office is set to lift the Stage 1 fire restrictions that have  been in place for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.

According to a release, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle authorized lifting the fire restrictions starting at midnight Tuesday. The fire restrictions had been in place since mid-June.

“This decision was made after careful review of current fuel moisture conditions, long-term forecasts, and fire activity,” the release stated. “We will continue to monitor conditions and will reinstate fire restrictions if conditions change.”

Residents doing controlled or agricultural burns will still have to apply for a permit and notify the county before doing so. Permits can be obtained at bouldercounty.gov/safety/fire/burn-permits.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Why Patients Choose Alpine Surgical

    There are many reasons why patients choose Alpine Surgical for their care. Thousands of patients have trusted the Alpine team...
  2. Discover Something New At Wyatt’s Wet Goods

    Discover something new at Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont! They have the largest selection of wine and spirits in Longmont—and...
  3. 100% Locally Owned Funeral Home In Loveland

    Viegut Mortuary is the 100% locally owned  funeral home in Loveland. It has the owner’s name on the business! They...
  4. Love The Location At The Shores Apartments

    You will love the location at The Shores at McIntosh Lake. This exceptional pet-friendly gated townhome community in Longmont offers...
  5. Personal Banking Services In Bennett

    High Plains Bank has called Bennett home for over 20 years. We are honored to serve as the town’s community...