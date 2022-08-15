 Skip to content

Boulder exploring prairie dog relocation sites

Monday, August 15th 2022

Boulder is looking into potential relocation sites for about 520 prairie dogs on 32 acres of land after receiving an application for lethal control.

The current site of the colony is not public information. Boulder revised code states that the city can only make certain pieces of information public during the public comment period, and the specific location of a site for which lethal control has been requested is not included in that.

However, city staff are asking members of the public to suggest a site that would be a suitable habitat for the relocated animals.

The city developed a six-step process meant to limit lethal control of prairie dogs, which includes first minimizing conflict with the wildlife through methods other than removal and then removing animals on the part of the site where the conflicts are occurring.

After that, the city evaluates the potential for relocation and considers animal recovery programs. The fifth step includes an evaluation of trapping and individual euthanasia.

If these steps aren’t feasible and pesticides must be used, the applicant must pay into the city’s habitat mitigation fund; notify the city; and post notice on the property of the lethal control application.

Landowners must obtain a $1,500 lethal control permit as well as pay additional fees per acre of active prairie dog habitat that’s lost.

This effort to solicit ideas for potential relocation areas is part of the city’s process for exploring non-lethal options before issuing the permit.

The 60-day comment period began Monday and concludes at 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Those with information on relocation sites are asked to contact Val Matheson at mathesonv@Bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3004.

Deborah Swearingen

