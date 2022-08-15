CaliberMRI wins Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant

CaliberMRI Inc. has been awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “to improve repeatability and reproducibility of diagnostic imaging for neonatal and pediatric brain development of children in Africa and Southeast Asia,” the company said in a news release.

According to the foundation, the committed funding totals $521,755.

“Our mission is to bring standardization to MRI for improved repeatability and reproducibility based on SI-traceable quantitative measurement,” CaliberMRI CEO Bill Hollander said in the release. “Implementing this on a global scale to improve the lives of children across the world, and, specifically, those with the greatest need, is an honor.”

