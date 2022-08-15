 Skip to content

Monday, August 15th 2022

Canyon Boulevard in Boulder reopened after crash sends pedestrian to hospital

A vehicle is loaded onto a tow truck on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, after a crash involving a pedestrian and an automobile on Canyon Boulevard between Ninth and 11th streets in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)
By Mitchell Byars | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police have reopened Canyon Boulevard between Ninth and 11th streets after closing it to investigate a crash.

According to a tweet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a pedestrian was hit by a driver, resulting in serious injuries.

Officers said the pedestrian is in the hospital in very serious condition. The driver remained on scene to speak with investigators.

No further information on the crash was released.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

