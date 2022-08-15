 Skip to content

Monday, August 15th 2022

University of Colorado Boulder kicks off student move-in day Monday

University of Colorado Boulder freshman Brooklyn Napolitano, right, and her mother Shawna Napolitano load belongings into a cart while Brooklyn moved into student housing at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Williams Village in Boulder on Monday. About 8,000 first-time CU Boulder students will move in this week ahead of the first day of classes on Aug. 22. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Carts stuffed full of clothing, bedding and other essentials rattled on the sidewalk Monday morning as incoming University of Colorado Boulder students pushed them toward their dorms at Williams Village.

Monday kicked off the first day of student move-in for CU Boulder students. Over the next few days, more 8,000 first-time, incoming students will settle into their new homes before school starts Aug. 22.

Megan Sayre, a first-year student, unloaded her car Monday morning with her mom, Michelle Sayre, after their long drive from Michigan.

Megan Sayre, who will be studying biochemistry this fall, said she visits Colorado every Thanksgiving to ski and loves the Boulder County area.

“I wanted to get out of Michigan,” Sayre said. “I lived there my whole life, and I love to ski.”

Her mom added that she’s excited for her daughter to begin school in Colorado.

“She’s my youngest so — last one out,” Michelle Sayre said.

University of Colorado Boulder freshman Colin Reed, from right; Kenly Ames and Eric Reed load up a cart to move into student housing at the University of Colorado Boulder's Williams Village in Boulder on Monday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Colton Burd, a journey leader mentor with CU Boulder’s New Student and Family Programs, helped set up tables under a tent on a field at Williams Village on Monday morning.

He quickly unpackaged stickers and pins to hand out to students and families as they passed by on their way to their dorms.

Burd, a junior studying environmental design with a focus in architecture, said he joined the journey leader program his freshman year and loved being able to serve the campus.

“I love making students’ lives better because I know it’s a very tough time for students moving to campus because I know it’s a lot of emotions between student and family life,” he said. “We do our best to try to help facilitate that and move families into CU and reassure them that it’s going to be a fun time here.”

Even though they didn’t have to travel to far from their home in Centennial on Monday morning, Jennifer Harrower said she was nervous about leaving her daughter — the first of her children to go to college — alone in Boulder.

Dylann Harrower said she’s looking forward to the school year and is planning to major in elementary education.

“I’m just excited about the campus life,” she said.

On Saturday, Kalene and Justin Martin flew in from Georgia with their daughter, Emma Martin, to help her prepare for move-in on Monday, Kalene Martin said. She added that they have family in Broomfield and are excited to be able to visit Colorado more frequently now.

Brooklyn Napolitano and her mom on Monday unloaded a car full of the supplies they had spent the last few days gathering for Napolitano’s dorm.

Napolitano, of Cleveland, Ohio, said she hasn’t decided what she is going to major in but was drawn to CU Boulder because of its proximity to the mountains.

“I have a ski house in up-state New York, and I go every week so I’ve always been a big skier,” she said. “It’s a big part of my lifestyle that I wanted to keep going through college.”

While growing up in Cleveland, Napolitano said she attended a small all-girls school and is excited to be on a big campus.

“I think the change will be really fun,” she said. “I am going to try to join field hockey, Greek life and a ski club. I’m going to try to do everything and see the different opportunities here.”

Annie Mehl

