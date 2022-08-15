Weekly pairings set for CU Buffs’ Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule

The final blanks on the pages still have to be set in ink, but the Colorado men’s basketball team essentially has its 2022-23 schedule in place.

On Monday, the Pac-12 Conference released its weekly pairings for the regular league schedule from the end of December through the end of the regular season. The specific dates and the order of the matchups will be announced later, along with tipoff times and television information.

After hosting Arizona State (Dec. 1) and visiting Washington (Dec. 4) in the Pac-12’s early-season standalone dates, the Buffaloes will open the regular portion of the league schedule with the two-game Bay Area trip against Stanford and Cal over New Year’s weekend. It is the third consecutive season the Buffs have been scheduled to open the regular portion of Pac-12 play on the road, although last year’s initial postponement of the Oregon road games instead allowed CU to open weekly Pac-12 play at home.

CU follows with a home weekend against the Oregon schools before embarking on another two-game trip through Los Angeles to face USC and UCLA. While the schedule is fairly balanced between home and road dates the rest of the way, the Buffs will play three consecutive road games at Utah (Feb. 8-12) followed by a weekend trip to play Arizona and Arizona State.

Following that two-week road swing, CU is scheduled to close the regular season with three consecutive home games, hosting the Los Angeles schools before finishing the regular season ledger against Utah (likely on March 4).

CU released its nonconference schedule nearly three weeks ago, featuring an opening-night date against UC Riverside on Nov. 7. The Buffs will spend the next two weeks on the road, playing at Grambling (Nov. 11) and Tennessee (Nov. 13 in Nashville) before returning home briefly ahead of the three-game Myrtle Beach Invitational, which begins Nov. 17 against UMass.

From there, the Buffs mostly are at home before the start of weekly Pac-12 play, except for the Dec. 4 date at Washington. That includes home games against Yale (Nov. 27), ASU (Dec. 1), Colorado State (Dec. 8), North Alabama (Dec. 15) and Southern Utah (Dec. 21).

Colorado men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 7 — UC RIVERSIDE

Nov. 11 — at Grambling

Nov. 13 — vs. Tennessee (at Nashville)

Nov. 17 — vs. UMass (at Myrtle Beach Invitational; 11:30 a.m. MT; ESPNU)

Nov. 18 — vs. Texas A&M/Murray State (at Myrtle Beach Invitational; 10 a.m. or noon MT; ESPN2/U)

Nov. 20 — TBD (at Myrtle Beach Invitational)

Nov. 27 — YALE

Dec. 1 — ARIZONA STATE*

Dec. 4 — at Washington *

Dec. 8 — COLORADO STATE

Dec. 15 — NORTH ALABAMA

Dec. 18 — NORTHERN COLORADO

Dec. 21 — SOUTHERN UTAH

Dec. 29-Jan. 2 — at Stanford/Cal*

Jan. 4-8 — OREGON/OREGON STATE*

Jan. 11-15 — at UCLA/USC*

Jan. 18-22 — WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE*

Jan. 25-29 — at Oregon/Oregon State*

Feb. 1-5 — CAL/STANFORD*

Feb. 8-12 — at Utah*

Feb. 15-19 — at Arizona/Arizona State*

Feb. 22-26 — UCLA/USC*

March 1-14 — UTAH*

March 7-11 — Pac-12 Conference tournament (Las Vegas)

(Home games in CAPS; All times/TV TBD unless noted; *Pac-12 Conference games; Specific order of weekend Pac-12 pairings TBD)