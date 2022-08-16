 Skip to content

Local News |
Boulder County commissioners place library…

68°F
Tuesday, August 16th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Boulder County commissioners place library district measure on ballot

Proposals for the Boulder Public Library’s 2023 Open Call for Exhibitions will be evaluated on creativity, feasibility and community connection, and will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Camera file photo)
Proposals for the Boulder Public Library’s 2023 Open Call for Exhibitions will be evaluated on creativity, feasibility and community connection, and will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Camera file photo)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

This November, voters in Boulder and parts of Boulder County will be asked whether they want a property tax-funded library district.

On Tuesday, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved two resolutions that secure the library district’s place on the ballot.

Following a public hearing, Boulder County commissioners passed two resolutions: one which places the measure on the ballot and a second which set its language.

After the Boulder Library Champions earlier this summer garnered 315 valid signatures, more than the 100 needed to make the ballot, county and city officials agreed to dedicate a property tax of 3.5 mills, which would yield an estimated $18.78 million in its first year, to fund the new library district.

This district represents a flat 4% increase on commercial and residential properties alike, or an annual increase of $23 per $100,000 of residential property value and $97.60 per $100,000 of commercial property value. Currently, the Boulder Public Library is municipally controlled and funded through the Boulder’s general fund, largely from sales tax revenue. Sales tax revenue is generally considered a more volatile form of funding, and the library took a substantial hit at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the five Boulder County residents who weighed in on the new district during Tuesday’s meeting, two supported the district, two opposed it, and another expressed support but had concerns about it.

Leonard Sitongia and Wick Rowland both spoke about the lack of communication between the Boulder Library Champions, the main organization advocating for district formation, and residents at Lake Valley Estates, which is included in the district’s boundaries. If passed, the library district will include Boulder city limits and extend into parts of unincorporated Boulder County, such as Gunbarrel, that are not currently served by a library.

“We have had no outreach whatsoever from either the library district advisory committee or from the Champions,” Rowland said. “The biggest concern here in the community is that because there was no outreach here in the community, the community really knew very little about what was going on and has not had a chance to debate or provide input. That is a very serious oversight and a problem.”

Sitongia added that he has never understood why libraries are associated with city governments, but rather he believes they should be run by a county.

“The library district plan being considered was launched from Boulder and includes parts of unincorporated Boulder County,” he said. “I’m not in favor of this approach. The Boulder County government should be a champion to include all of Boulder County in the library district.”

Joni Teter, Boulder Library Champions campaign chair, responded to Rowland, saying the district should be equally funded by all users in its proposed boundaries.

“I apologize that we’ve not reached out to Lake Valley,” Teter said. “I would say that nobody felt Lake Valley reached out to us, and again we are a grassroots group of about a dozen people.”

Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy acknowledged Sitongia’s comment and agreed that it may make sense to have a countywide library, but she said that because of the way the county and surrounding communities have developed, the library systems are separate.

“It’s sort of the horse is out of the barn situation where we couldn’t now go back and create a countywide district that would not end up duplicating services,” she said.

Levy also added that the library district’s boundaries are set and cannot be changed.

“While that dialogue can certainly happen, there’s nothing going forward that can happen that would affect the boundaries,” she said.

If voters approved the library district in November, it would end more than 100 years of municipal control of Boulder’s library system in exchange for a property tax-funded district that would be governed by a separate board of trustees.

Author

Annie Mehl

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Early Childhood Education In Louisville

    Your child deserves excellent care and nurturing. The passionate staff of early care professionals at Treehouse Learning provides early childhood...
  2. Why Patients Choose Alpine Surgical

    There are many reasons why patients choose Alpine Surgical for their care. Thousands of patients have trusted the Alpine team...
  3. Discover Something New At Wyatt’s Wet Goods

    Discover something new at Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont! They have the largest selection of wine and spirits in Longmont—and...
  4. 100% Locally Owned Funeral Home In Loveland

    Viegut Mortuary is the 100% locally owned  funeral home in Loveland. It has the owner’s name on the business! They...
  5. Love The Location At The Shores Apartments

    You will love the location at The Shores at McIntosh Lake. This exceptional pet-friendly gated townhome community in Longmont offers...