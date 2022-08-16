 Skip to content

Tuesday, August 16th 2022

Fire restrictions lifted in Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests

Stage 1 fire restrictions have been lifted in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests for the first time since May.

According to a Forest Service news release, the lifting of Stage 1 restrictions goes into effect today and applies to national forests in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson and Clear Creek counties. This directive comes after Boulder County lifted its fire restrictions overnight.

Stage 1 fire restrictions limited the areas where campfires were allowed to supervised locations such as developed campgrounds.

Monsoonal rains have helped drought conditions recover and vegetation fuel moisture levels are showing a better-than-normal amount of moisture present, reducing the chances of rapid wildfire spread. The long-term forecast calls for continued monsoons over the coming weeks.

Nationwide and locally, many firefighting resources remain available to help respond to fire starts. Forest fire managers will continue to closely monitor conditions over the coming weeks and months.

While fire restrictions are no longer in effect, residents are advised to keep campfires small and contained, and to never leave them unattended. It is critical to use enough water to completely douse campfires. Depending on the size of the fire, this could require 5 gallons or more of water.

Learn more about campfire safety at fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/fire/?cid=fsm91_058202.

Anna Ridilla

