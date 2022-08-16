Substance Use Advisory Group to host overdose awareness booth at Hometown Festival

The Substance Use Advisory Group will host its annual Overdose Awareness Day event on Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder Creek Hometown Festival.

The event is intended both to honor those who have passed from overdoses and to raise awareness about strategies for overdose prevention, Boulder County Community Services officials said in a news release.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days of the festival. It will be at Booth 9, near the intersection of Broadway Street and Canyon Boulevard.

The booth will include materials on the Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention Bill, which was passed this spring by the state legislature and aims to fight a drug that is now the primary cause of overdose deaths in the country. The booth also will have training on the administration of Naxolone, an emergency treatment from overdoses of narcotics such as Fentanyl, and will be handing out free Naxolone kits.

“The goal is to provide community members with the education and awareness they need to support others and keep themselves safe,” officials said in the news release. “Participants at the event will meet community partners dedicated to addressing and preventing overdoses in Boulder County.”