Boulder County Area Agency on Aging seeks input on community priorities

As the proportion of older adult residents in Boulder County sees unprecedented growth, the county’s Area Agency on Aging seeks community input to identify priorities for older residents and their caregivers.

The agency is currently undergoing its strategic planning process, which occurs every four years. Older residents are invited to participate in strategic planning by taking an online survey or attending community discussions, county officials announced in a news release.

“Understanding the challenges and opportunities of the county’s aging population is critical for elected officials, city leadership, service providers, non-profits, faith communities, and neighborhoods alike,” officials noted in the news release.

The initial way to give input — the Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults — will randomly select older residents to participate and will be open to all residents over 60 beginning on Aug. 29.

Older residents and their families can also participate in the Area Agency on Aging’s Community Conversations program, which is intended to allow community members to “discuss how to better support active and healthy aging for all in the community.” Those interested can register for one of these conversations at boco.org/AgeWellPlan. Additional questions can be directed to lneville@bouldercounty.org.