Boulder’s Kensington Apartments sell for $51 million

Kensington Apartments, a complex that caters to students at the nearby University of Colorado, has sold to a buyer from Tennessee for $51 million.

The parties involved in the deal are obscured by the fact that holding companies operated by the buyer and seller were each registered with the state by law firms rather than parent companies.

The 164-unit community built in 1973 at 2950 Bixby Lane was sold by Kensington Apartments of Boulder LLC, an entity registered by a Boulder law firm to the address of the complex.

The buyer was 2950 Boulder I LLC, an entity registered last month with the Colorado Secretary of State by a Denver law firm to the address of a multi-tenant commercial building in Franklin, Tenn.

Kensington has studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and parking garage, according to marketing materials.

Other student housing complexes along the stretch of 28th Street near Kensington include the U Club on 28th, 104 28th St., Spanish Towers, the Lodge and the Lotus.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.